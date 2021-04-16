19-year-old jumps to death in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth in Gurugam allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 3rd floor of a restaurant in Sector-46, at around 3.30 p.m. on Friday.
The police investigations have revealed that the victim, Ashu, a resident of Panipat district of Haryana, had joined the restaurant on March 13 last month. The police did not recover any suicide note from the spot.
The police said the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be known but it was asserted that the victim took the step due to a domestic dispute.
"The victim joined the restaurant last month. On Friday afternoon he jumped from the three storied building. He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead. We are ascertaining the reason behind the death," Amit Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Sector-50 police station told IANS.
