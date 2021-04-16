19-year-old jumps to death in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth in Gurugam allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 3rd floor of a restaurant in Sector-46, at around 3.30 p.m. on Friday.

The police investigations have revealed that the victim, Ashu, a resident of Panipat district of Haryana, had joined the restaurant on March 13 last month. The police did not recover any suicide note from the spot.