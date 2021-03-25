19-year-old Mir Areiba's poems on Kashmir strike a sensitive chord

Describing the book -- her labour of love for poetry -- as Kingdom of her emotions, Areiba says "I am inspired by anything and everything, be it a person or situation. It is vital that it should touch my heart, and what strikes the chord, is penned in the form of a poem." Asked as to when she writes, "it can be anytime, anywhere. I jot down whatever flows out spontaneously on my notebook in the mobile," she reveals.

As she was eager to give vent to her emotions and feelings, she decided to write and now publish her poems in order to share them with others. "I want others to know what affects me, and how?" she reveals.

She wrote her first poem when she was all but six. Typically, like any child, it was inspired by her grandmother, who unfortunately passed away last year. "She was very nice and loving. Her affection made me write about her," she says.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, a state in constant turmoil is bound to affect her. "Instead of the violence and unrest, I want to highlight the natural beauty of the place so people see it in a positive light," she says. True to her word, her poem "Kashmir" in the book talks about that. While describing the region's attraction, she laments about people dying there and those mourning the dead.

Reading her favorite poem "Why" to the audience present at the event, she was absolutely confident. The poem questions as to why do we cherish things we don't have, worry about the future while killing the present. "I want every individual to live for himself or herself and not worry about what others do, think or have." Asked about her on-stage confidence, she replied, "I host events at home, so stage fright is out of the question."

The reason for "Why" brings to the fore such profound thoughts in such profound words is easy to understand as she loves the 13th Century Persian poet, Rumi. "I love his works. There is no one like him!"

Areiba reads writings of varied people. "I make it a point to read everyone, as one can learn something from everyone which makes your life better," she remarks.

Her next book will be a collection of her Urdu poems while she is also busy writing her first novel. With writing and studies taking most of her time, she is able to balance both well. "My parents and my teachers have always been supportive and encouraged me," she said.

Areiba went on to read "Memories will last forever" published in the book to the audience. "I am very fond of this poem as I wrote it for my sister," she says. Nostalgic in flavour, the verses talk in very touching words about the lovely time the two sisters spent together.

Before the formal launch of the book, there was a performance by the popular Sparkplug Beatboxer.

(This content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

--indianarrative/