Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): A 19-year-old sailor from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was found dead with bullet injuries in the early hours of Tuesday at Kochi Naval Base, said Southern Naval Command, Kochi.



Southern Naval Command said that a statutory board of inquiry is being ordered and a case of unnatural death has also been registered with the local police station.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)