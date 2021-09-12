19-year-old TN aspirant found dead on NEET exam morning

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Ahead of the NEET exams on Sunday, a 19-year-old aspirant was reported found dead in his home at Kooliyur village in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

Police sources said the deceased Dhanush was to appear for his third attempt in the national entrance test on Sunday.

Dhanush had cleared his Class 12 exam in 2019 and was preparing late into the night, for the exam on Sunday. However, he was found lying dead when his parents went to wake him up early in the morning.