190 detained in Amsterdam during anti-lockdown protests

Amsterdam [Netherlands], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people detained during the Sunday protests against the coronavirus lockdown measures in Amsterdam has gone up to 190, Dutch police said.



Earlier, Amsterdam authorities said that some 100 people were detained during the protests, which turned violent as demonstrators threw firecrackers at police officers, while law enforcement responded with water cannons, tear gas and batons, according to local media reports.

Amsterdam police said on Twitter that 190 arrests were made after the demonstration.

"33 Arrests (of which 7 minors) mainly in connection with open violence. 142 arrests in connection with violation of the APV [General Municipal By-Law] and 15 arrests for violating article 184 [on disobeying police orders]," the police said.

According to city authorities, about 1,500 people participated in the Sunday protests against coronavirus restrictions. The protest was dispersed on Sunday afternoon because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Netherlands entered a full lockdown on December 15, which will remain in place until February 9, ordering all non-grocery and non-essential shops to close, shutting down all cafes, museums, theaters, pools, gyms, barbershops and other public venues. (ANI/Sputnik)

