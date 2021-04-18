19,067 new Covid cases spike in K'taka with 81 deaths

"With 19,067 cases testing positive on Saturday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 11,61,065, including 1,33,543 active cases, while 10,14,152 recovered so far, with 4,603 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the daily bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Amid the pandemic's rising second wave, a record 19,067 new Covid cases were registered across Karnataka in a day, including 12,793 in Bengaluru, while 81 patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department's bulletin on Sunday.

Of 81 Covid deaths across the state during the day, 60 were from Bengaluru, taking the state's toll to 13,351 and the city's toll to 5,123.

Bengaluru reported 12,793 fresh cases on Saturday taking the city's Covid tally to 5,46,635, including 97,897 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,43,614, with 2,560 discharged during the day.

Among the districts across the state, 777 new cases were registered in Mysuru, 671 in Kalaburagi, 494 in Tumakur, 469 in Bidar, 348 in Hassan, 338 in Mandya, 272 in Dakshina Kannada, 265 in Dharwad, 245 in Bengaluru Rural and 238 in Ballari.

Of 620 Covid patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 134 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 109 in Kalaburagi, 44 in Kolar, 42 in Tumakur, 40 in Mysuru.

Out of 1,45,645 tests conducted across the state, 13,589 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,32,056 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate shot up to 13.09 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.42 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 22,065 people, including 8,693 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 12,549 in the 45-59 years age group received the vaccine across the state in the day.

"Cumulatively, 69,87,874 people were given the jab since the vaccine drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

--IANS

fb/rt