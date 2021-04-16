1,919 new cases push Gurugram's Covid tally to 76,775

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now reached 74,775, according to the official daily health bulletin.

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) Gurugram recorded 1,919 new Covid-19 cases, the district's highest single day spike, on Friday while two people succumbed to the infection taking the total toll to 374, officials said.

A total of 67,421 have been cured and discharged including 678 on Friday.

Gurugram now has 8,980 active cases, including 8,418 in-home isolation.

"Testing has been increased in the district to prevent the spread of corona infection. Also an intensive testing campaign is being conducted in Gurugram to control the infection," Virender Yadav, CMO Gurugram said.

As per the data of the health department, the Covid-19 infection increased again in the last two weeks.

"The district administration has already constituted a separate medical team which will call every patient daily and register progress reports. If needed, the team will also visit them for medical assistance," Yadav said.

