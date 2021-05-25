19,420 more Amphotericin-B vials allocated to states, UTs

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that the additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated to all states and the UTs and central institutions on May 24.

Besides this, 23,680 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated across country on May 21, Gowda informed through his tweet, at a time when more than 9,000 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases have been reported from various places across the country.

Mucormycosis is one of the rapidly spreading infections observed in patients recovering from Covid-19.

As per Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the allocation of the drug has been made based on total number of patients.

Gujarat (4,640) and Maharashtra (4,060) have been allocated the maximum number of the additional Amphotericin-B vials followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,840), Madhya Pradesh (1,470), Rajasthan (1,430), Uttar Pradesh (1,260), Karnataka (1,030), Central Institutions (900), Telangana (700), Haryana (640), Delhi (400), Punjab (200), Chhattisgarh (180), Bihar (120) and Tamil Nadu (100).

A total of 70 vials Amphotericin-B have been allocated to Kerala and Uttarakhand each, 60 to Jharkhand and 50 each to Chandigarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.

On May 21, Gujarat reported maximum of 2,281 mucormycosis cases followed by Maharashtra (2,000), Andhra Pradesh (910), Madhya Pradesh (720) Rajasthan (700), Karnataka (5,00), Haryana (250), Delhi (197), Punjab (95), Chhattisgarh (87), Bihar (56), Tamil Nadu (40), Kerala (36), Jharkhand (27), Odisha (15), Goa (12) and Chandigarh (8).

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes that has been developing in Covid-19 patients. The fungal disease is commonly being observed in patients who were given steroids for a long time, who have been hospitalised for a long time, were on oxygen support or ventilator, faced poor hospital hygiene or those who have been taking medication for other illnesses such as diabetes.

If not treated on time, the mucormycosis infection can turn fatal. The Covid medications can leave the body weak and low on immunity. They can also escalate the blood sugar levels in both diabetics and non-diabetic Covid-19 patients.

