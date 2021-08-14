19,541 new Covid cases & 105 deaths in Kerala in 24 hrs

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (IANS) It was another day of high number of Covid cases in Kerala on Saturday when 19,451 people turned positive after 1,39,223 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the day's test positivity rate stood at 13.97 per cent, which fell marginally by around one per cent as compared to Friday.