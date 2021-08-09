196 recoveries, 108 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Monday with 196 patients discharged from hospitals while 108 new cases and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 54 recoveries, 43 cases, and one death were reported from the Jammu division, and 142 recoveries and 65 cases from the Kashmir division.