1971 India-Pak war: Victory flame reaches Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Victory Flame or the Vijay Mashaal, symbolising India's victory in the 1971 war reached Bengaluru on Saturday.



The Victory Flame was lit by the Prime Minister in National War Memorial, New Delhi on December 16, 2019.

According to an official release, the Victory Flame reached Bengaluru, in the morning, after travelling a distance of approximately 2,000 kilometres.

The flame in Bengaluru was given a grand reception by the valiant Thambis of the Madras Engineer Group and Centre, who escorted it through the Old Madras Road.

The flame was received by Major General J V Prasad, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area at War Memorial in Madras Engineer Group and Centre. During the event, wreaths were laid and the fallen heroes were paid homage by the senior officers and war veterans.

The Victory Flame will remain in Bengaluru till March 5, 2021, and will move to Coimbatore on March 6, 2021.

During this period, it will be taken to the places of residence of all war heroes and their Next of Kins (NOKs) as a mark of honour, respect and gratitude for their heroic and gallant deeds. Various other events are also being planned during this period.

The flame is travelling across the length and breadth of the country, connecting cities and villages and felicitating the war heroes and their Next of Kins (NOKs). The event is to commemorate 50 years of India's outstanding victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war. (ANI)

