1971 triumph India greatest achievement in field of war: Goa Guv

"We can proudly say that the greatest achievement of our country in the field of war was witnessed in 1971," Pillai said at a function here, which was held to mark the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations which symbolises India's victory in the war.

Panaji, Sep 14 (IANS) The 1971 war against Pakistan, which led to the formation of Bangladesh, is India's greatest achievement in the field of war, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said on Tuesday.

"Within two weeks, we achieved the goal, which is a permanent contribution to peace, democracy and human rights in the region. Now we are completeing 50 years of the war, which is the greatest contribution to the sovreignity of the country as well," Pillai said.

Pillai said that while Mahatma Gandhi stood for a united India, there was "one group" which had opposed the thought.

"Gandhi and others always stood for a united India. Then one group of people, I'm not taking any names, said religion is a basis for a country, so we want a separate country like that," Pillai said.

--IANS

maya/arm