1971 war hero's memory gets further cemented in Jaipur

Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) It was an emotional scene for the family of late Colonel Hoshiar Singh, who was conferred the country's highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra, for his brave and resolute leadership in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, as a grateful nation added another honour by renaming the famous Queen's Road at Vaishali Nagar after him.

His bust was also unveiled there by then South-Western Army Command chief, Lt Gen Alok Kler in a ceremony earlier this week, organised as a part of nationwide 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations on 50 years of the glorious victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in 1971.

Talking to IANS, his son Col Sushil Dahiya said: "We feel great on the occasion. It is a tremendous feeling to see him getting this tribute. My father was the only serving PVC whose heroic stories will never die down. He came down to Jaipur in 1985 and made his home here. Hence, naming a complete road after him is a great tribute."

"We are glad that war heroes are being awarded under the Swarnim Vijay Varsh programme," he added.

The late officer's widow, Dhanno Devi was also present and offered floral tributes.

Col Dahiya said: "It was a very emotional moment for my mother who was filled with pride after his bust was unveiled and a road was dedicated in his name. They had retired to Jaipur and he passed away in 1998."

Several senior army Officers were also present to witness the solemn event, organised at the Vijay Dwar Military Complex in Vaishali Nagar.

Colonel Hoshiar Singh was commissioned in 3 Grenadiers in June 1963 and earned the highest gallantry award of the nation for capturing and defending the Pakistani border town of Jarpal, across the Basantar River, in the Shakargarh sector on December 16-17, 1971, when a Major.

Under his leadership, multiple enemy counter attacks were repelled by his rifle Company, and refused to be evacuated despite having sustained grievous injuries. "Throughout this operation, Major Hoshiar Singh displayed most conspicuous gallantry, indomitable fighting spirit and leadership in the highest traditions of the Army," his citation read.

