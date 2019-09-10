1984 Sikh riots: Kamal Nath will not be able to go scot-free , says SAD leader MS Sirsa

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will not be able to go scot-free in 1984 Sikh riots anymore.

"The investigation has been reopened into the 1984 Sikh riots. We are in contact with important witnesses in the case and they have shown willingness to co-operate with the investigation. There is no way for Kamal Nath to evade justice anymore," Sirsa told ANI.



The SAD leader alleged that Kamal Nath has been escaping for 35 years.

"I am in contact with an important witness in the case. He has given me a letter giving consenting to co-operate in the investigation. I will submit the letter to the special investigation team (SIT) looking into the matter," Sirsa added.

He said that Nath will be the first chief minister to be arrested in the 1984 riots case.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, had on Monday, welcomed the reopening of the case against Nath and demanded that the Congress president Sonia Gandhi sack the veteran leader from her party.

A special investigation team (SIT), set up by the Union Home Ministry, had earlier decided to reopen seven anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed.

The cases include one against Kamal Nath. The SIT is likely to consider fresh evidence against the veteran Congress leader. (ANI)

