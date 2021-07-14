19th Tripura Governor Satyadev Arya takes charge

Agartala, July 14 (IANS) Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, who was last week transferred by the President of India, on Wednesday took over as the 19th Governor of Tripura, succeeding Ramesh Bais, who has been shifted to Jharkhand.

The 82-year-old Arya was sworn in by Tripura High Court Chief Justice Akil Kureshi at a simple function at the old Raj Bhavan.