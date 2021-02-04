1k 'darshanam' tickets to be sold in APSRTC buses to Tirupati

"Along with the fare, people who reach Tirupati on APSRTC buses can pay an additional Rs 300 in the bus itself and buy the darshanam tickets," APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director R.P. Thakur said on Thursday.

Amaravati, Feb 4 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has teamed up with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to make available up to 1,000 'darshanam' (deity visit) tickets to devotees reaching the famous temple on its buses for convenience.

Thakur said darshanam via this arrangement will be available two times a day, at 11 a.m. and at 4 p.m., and once the devotees reach the Tirumala bus station, they will be helped by the road transport corporation's supervisors.

"Therefore, I request the passengers travelling to Tirupati to avail this darshanam facility," the senior IPS officer said.

According to Thakur, the transporter is running up to 650 buses to Tirupati everyday. There are bus services to Tirupati from each and every depot.

He said this facility would be of much convenience to the devotees from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kanchi, Vellore and Puducherry, among other places.

--IANS

sth/arm