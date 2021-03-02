1st African-American sworn in as Secy of Senate

"We begin this week on a joyful note welcoming an upstanding individual to serve as the new Secretary of the Senate," Xinhua news agency quoted Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer as saying after Berry was sworn in on Monday.

Washington, March 2 (IANS) Sonceria "Ann" Berry, the first African-American and eighth woman to serve as Secretary of the US Senate, has been sworn in.

Schumer added that Berry's elevation to the position was a "testament to her outstanding career as a public servant of the highest calibre over her 40 years in Washington".

Berry has worked as a staffer in the Senate for four decades and served as deputy chief of staff for Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy before holding the appointed position.

As the Senate Secretary, Berry is responsible for a wide array of legislative, financial and administrative functions in support of the upper chamber's day-to-day operations.

The post of the Secretary of the Senate has existed since 1789, when Congress was still in its infancy.

