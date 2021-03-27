1st case of Covid re-infection in Rajasthan cured

The patient this time is a 28-year-old dental doctor who was admitted with Covid re-infection in RHL COVID centre for last two weeks, said Dr. Sheetu Singh, Director, RHL Lung Centre.

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) The first case of Covid-19 re-infection reported in Rajasthan -- the fourth case in India, has been treated successfully here in Jaipur, confirmed doctors.

First case of Rajasthan and 4th case of India, a 28-year-old dentist was admitted with Covid re-infection in RHL COVID centre for the last two weeks.

After participating in a party, she had fever and cough on November 15, 2020.

On November 17, she tested positive for Covid and later, she recovered with treatment.

Again after a gap of 4 months, she fell ill with cough and high grade fever. On testing she was positive for Influenza A and Covid.

The noteworthy aspect of the case is that despite previous infection, one dose of vaccine and good antibodies the patient developed a moderately severe Covid pneumonia requiring oxygen, said Sheetu.

Her antibodies were 120, which is also a marker of old Covid infection. Moreover she has received her first jab of vaccine 15 days earlier. She developed Covid second time and this was a reason of concern as she was vaccinated 15 days back.

It needs to be mentioned here that the World Health Organisation's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has earlier said that Covid-19 reinfection has been rare because only a few dozen cases have been reported among the 38 million who have already contracted the illness. But she added that it can happen. This was way back in October last year.

