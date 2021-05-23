1st Covid centre for children set up in MP

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has set up the first Covid centre for children at Garhakota in Sagar district.

The 10-bed children ward was inaugurated by the Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava.

The Minister and his son Abhishek Bhargava have been actively involved in helping and serving the Covid patients and also launched an awareness campaign on the measures people need to follow to prevent the transmission of infection among children.