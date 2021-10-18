1st frost of season spotted in Seoul as chilly weather continues

Morning lows hovered around 5 degrees Celsius across the country, slightly up from Sunday, when some areas experienced record-low temperatures for mid-October, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Seoul, Oct 18 (IANS) The first frost of the season was observed in Seoul on Monday as unseasonably cold weather continued for most parts of South Korea, the state weather agency said.

The first frost of this fall was spotted in Seoul and nearby Suwon, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KMA as saying.

The weather is expected to warm up in the afternoon as the cold front weakens and warm southerly winds prevail.

Daytime highs are forecast to range from 13 to 19 degrees Celsius, lower than the average of 19 to 22.5 degrees Celsius, but higher than Sunday's 10.2 to 16.7 degrees Celsius, the KMA said.

On Sunday, the morning low in Seoul came to 1.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest for mid-October since 1957.

The unseasonable cold snap is expected to continue through this week, the KMA said.

