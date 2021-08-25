1st group of evacuated Afghans arrives in Kuwait for transit

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the envoy announced the safe arrival of the first flight carrying Afghan evacuees to a military facility in Kuwait, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kuwait City, Aug 25 (IANS) The first flight of US-bound Afghans evacuated from the war-torn country has arrived in Kuwait for transit, said Alina L. Romanowski, the American ambassador to the Gulf nation.

She added that the arrivals were welcomed by US and Kuwaiti military and diplomatic personnel.

Romanowski did not specify how long the Afghans would stay in Kuwait before heading to the US and other destinations, nor the number of the arrivals.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry approved on August 22 the transit of 5,000 Afghan nationals who have been evacuated from their country to the US under the directions of the Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The move aims to enhance the cooperation between the two countries and continuation of the humanitarian role of Kuwait in the evacuation from Afghanistan, the Ministry said.

The US and its allies have been scrambling to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan since the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the American and coalition aircraft had evacuated over 16,000 people in the last 24 hours.

