1st human death due to bird flu causes panic in G'gram village

Gurugram, July 23 (IANS) After the first fatal bird flu case was reported from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences that came from Gurugram's Chakkarpur village, the Health and the Animal Husbandry departments here have swung into action and launched a survey as a precautionary measure.

Nearly 28 teams have been constituted in the district to check all poultry farms.

The survey is being conducted in a 10-km radius around Chakkarpur village. People are being made aware of the symptoms of bird flu.

Punita Gehlawat, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, said the 11-year-old child who died at AIIMS was a resident of Chakkarpur village in Gurugram. After AIIMS Delhi confirmed the child suffered from bird flu the surveys in Chakkarpur village and the surrounding areas was launched immediately.

"The poultry farms in the district are also being continuously checked by the Animal Husbandry department. At present, there are about 20 poultry farms in the district. Teams have been formed for checking them. Seventeen teams are working separately for the survey in Chakkarpur village and the surrounding 10-km radius. Apart from this, 28 teams have been constituted to check all poultry farms in the district," she added.

"H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu. The recent death of the 11-year-old kid has people panicking. Deadly to birds and can easily affect humans and other animals that come in contact with a carrier. Currently, the virus is not known to spread from humans through human contact, but H5N1 may pose a risk of becoming a pandemic threat to humans. Please monitor your symptoms if you have been in close contact with birds or a flock of birds are dying in your area," said Manjeeta Nath Das, Consultant -- Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram.

Appealing to the general public, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said the information about sick or dead birds should be given to the Animal Husbandry department immediately.

"There is no harm in eating well-cooked chicken or eggs as according to experts the virus gets destroyed at 70-degree temperature. The administration has also issued an advisory for poultry farmers and people associated with poultry business," Garg added.

