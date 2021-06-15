1st Israeli govt sans Netanyahu in 12 years begins work

The country's new prime minister Naftali Bennett and his predecessor Netanyahu met on Monday afternoon for a transition meeting, Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, June 15 (IANS) Israel's first government in 12 years without the country's longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has started work.

The formal handover ceremony that accompanies a change of Prime Ministers was not held.

David Bitan, a lawmaker with Netanyahu's Likud party, told state-owned Kan news TV that Netanyahu would not hold the ceremony because he feels "cheated" by the establishment of the new government and "doesn't want to give even the slightest legitimacy to this matter".

Bennett, a nationalist and leader of the pro-settler Yamina party, and Yair Lapid, a centrist and leader of the Yesh Atid party, were sworn in on Sunday after Parliament narrowly approved their new coalition government.

Under a coalition agreement, Bennett and Lapid will rotate as Prime Ministers.

Bennett, also a former Defence Minister, will serve as Prime Minister for the first two-year term and Lapid as alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister before rotating for the latter two-year term.

On Monday morning, President Reuven Rivlin hosted Bennett, Lapid and the ministers at his official residence in Jerusalem for the official photo of the new government.

Later, the government's 28 ministers entered their offices and handover ceremonies were held.

The establishment of the eight-party coalition government ousted Netanyahu, the longest-serving leader who is facing a criminal trial over corruption charges.

It also ended a lingering political crisis that has seen four rounds of elections in two years.

