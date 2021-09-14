1st vessel carrying Iranian oil to reach Lebanon: Hezbollah

Beirut, Sep 14 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the first vessel carrying Iranian fuel oil for Lebanon has arrived in Syria's Baniyas and will be transported by land to Beirut on Thursday.

A second vessel is set to arrive in Syria in a few days, while a third ship carrying gasoline will leave Iran soon, Nasrallah said in a televised speech to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon.