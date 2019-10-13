2,200 instrumentalists play 'Devdhun' at Kullu Dussehra festival, create record

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The whole atmosphere in Kullu valley was filled with religious fervour and divinity when over 2,200 instrumentalists congregated at the Atal Sadan ground in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to play 'Devdhun' on the occasion of International Kullu Dussehra festival on Sunday.

Devdhun is the sound that resonates after playing different traditional instruments when deities move out of their temples to join local festivals.Thakur was presented a medal and a certificate by the representatives of India Book of Records as the 'Devdhun' entered as a record in the India Book of Records.Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was a great honour for the people of the State in general and the people of Kullu district in particular that the 'Devdhun' has entered the India Book of Records for being an event in which over 2200 musicians played traditional instruments together at one place to fill the whole atmosphere with divinity and traditional fervour.The Chief Minister said that his government will ensure that this event not only becomes a regular event but also an added attraction of the International Kullu Dussehra.He said that in the present era of cut-throat competition, our age-old culture and traditions were slowly vanishing and urged the people to come forward to conserve the same. He also announced Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary fund to the instrumentalists who performed during the event.Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Sadan, which will be built at a cost of Rs 22 lakh. (ANI)