Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Two cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) were arrested from Moran area in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Monday, police said.

Assam Police along with 9 Rajputana Rifles and 171 CRPF Battalion searched a bus coming from Jorhat to Dibrugarh and arrested the two AANLA cadres with weapons.



Security personnel also recovered a .22 pistol, a .32 mm pistol and 13 live rounds of ammunition from the cadres. (ANI)