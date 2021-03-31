2 accounts in Bengal, Tripura closed, matter of time it happens in Kerala: BJP

Surendran attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following his statement made the other day that the 'CPI-M will ensure that the BJP's account that was opened in Nemom in 2016 Assembly polls will be closed this time'.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (IANS) Taking the battle into the enemy's camp, Kerala BJP president K.Surendran on Wednesday said it was only a matter of time before the CPI-M is wound up in Kerala.

In 2016, the BJP opened its account in the 140-member Kerala Assembly by winning the Nemom seat.

He said Vijayan was making such type of statements with the only intention of garnering the votes of the minority communities.

"I wish to remind Vijayan that its they (BJP) which closed the accounts of the CPI-M in Bengal and Tripura and in Kerala it's only a matter of time when the CPI-M account in Kerala is closed too," said Surendran.

"Since Vijayan is at the helm of affairs, here, he will be doing the last rites of the CPI-M in Kerala," added Surendran.

Surendran asked why Vijayan during the election time was not speaking politics and was engaged in other acts.

Kerala is going to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 legislators.

--IANS

