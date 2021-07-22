2 active NSNC cadres surrender to Assam Rifles in Arunachal's Longding

Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two active cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K (YA) (NSCN-K YA) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-2 surrendered to the Assam Rifles, the force informed on Thursday.



As per a tweet from the Assam Rifles, the two cadres were surrendered at Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district.

"Concerted and relentless efforts of the Assam Rifles to convince insurgent cadres to rejoin the mainstream resulted in a surrender of one active cadre each of NSCN-K (YA) & NSCN K-2 at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh," the force tweeted. (ANI)

