2 Afghans arrested with 125 kg of heroin in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) on Friday arrested two persons and recovered 125.48 kgs of heroin from them in the national capital.



According to the police, a team was assigned to track and nab the heroin suppliers in the area in west district. On Friday, a trap was laid to nab the two accused who had headed from Wazirabad in their car to Ganda Nala Road near Gas Agency Khyala, New Delhi. The police apprehended the two individuals for possessing 125.48 kgs of heroin which was wrapped in seven plastic bags.

A case was then registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and The Foreigners Act at Khyala police station.

The accused named in the FIR are Mohd Shafi, 48, and Tareena, 36, both residents of Kandhar, Afghanistan.

The police also seized a car from their possession. Further efforts are being made to nab the others in the syndicate. (ANI)

