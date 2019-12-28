2 Andhra tourists die outside dance music event venue in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh died after they fainted outside the venue of the Sunburn Klassique Festival in Vagator in Goa on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Sai Prasad and Venkat, were standing in the queue to obtain their entry wrist bands before the event was to begin before they collapsed unconscious, Goa Police told ANI.



The duo was rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

The cause of their deaths will be ascertained only after a post-mortem report is conducted, police said.

The Sunburn Klassique Festival, Asia's biggest music festival, began on Friday and will continue till Sunday. (ANI)

