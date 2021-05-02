2 army men booked for minor's rape

Hathras, May 2 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two army men in Hathras district when she was returning home after meeting her neighbour.

The incident took place on Friday but was reported to the police on Saturday.

The police have arrested one of the alleged accused Mukesh, who had come to the village on a leave. The other accused, Saurabh, is absconding.