2 army men killed in Yamuna expressway accident

Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 31 (IANS) Two army men were killed when their Scorpio lost control and rammed into a divider near milestone 74 on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura's Naujheel area on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Lance Naik Pradeep Singh Sardar, 35, from Gwalior and Guru Bakshish Singh, 42, from Tarn Taran as per available documents.