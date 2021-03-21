2 arrested, cocaine seized from West Bengal's Siliguri hotel

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): On the basis of a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons after raiding a hotel in the Pradhan Nagar area on Sunday in which they seized 7 kgs of Cocaine, valued at around Rs seven crore in the international market along with 20,000 Yuba tablets.



According to the STIF officers, the accused took shelter in Manipur where they allegedly ran their smuggling business and were planning to sell the confiscated drugs in the city.

The two accused, arrested on Saturday have been identified as Shiv Kumar from Begusarai, Bihar, and Natarajan from Tamil Nadu.

The STD handed over the accused to Siliguri Pradhan Nagar Police and soon they will be produced before the Siliguri ACJM court.

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)

