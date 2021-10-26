2 arrested for robbing, murdering a man in Delhi's Patel Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Two youths were arrested for robbing and murdering a man in Delhi's Patel Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, "The deceased named Manoj, an electrician, was found lying in a pool of blood by his brother, who informed the police."

Manoj, a residence of Baba Faridpur, was stabbed. Later he was taken to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital and thereafter, shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead.