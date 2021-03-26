2 arrested in Srinagar terror case in which SI, trooper died

Sharing the details with the media today, Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir zone) said, "A sad incident occurred yesterday in which two of our colleagues were martyred Aand 2 others were injured.

Srinagar, March 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that they have solved the terror incident case which occurred a day ago in Srinagar outskirts in which a sub-inspector and a jawan of the CRPF were killed and 2 others injured.

"Both Srinagar district police and Bandipora district police worked overnight to solve the case.

"We have solved the case, one terrorist involved in this attack has been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Mir of Malura village and second is Nadeem Abrar Bhat, code name Abu Abrar, commander of LeT, resident of Narbal of Budgam district. He is cousin of Muzaffar.

"Abrar went to Muzaffar's home three days back and told him to give him some OGW support so that he can carry out a terror attack.

"Muzaffar introduced Abrar to Javaid Ahmed Sheikh of the same village. Javaid is a timber dealer. Three of them carried out a recce of the area on March 24. The terror incident took place yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

"We mobilized our sources and Bandipora police nabbed Javaid when he was trying to escape from a car. Some empty cartridges were also recovered from the car. He was interrogated and based on his revelation, we arrested Muzaffar. A maruti car number HR1O Q 6583 used in the tremor attack was seized.

"Two OGWs, Muzaffar and Javaid have been arrested. Abrar escaped from the hideout during the joint operation by police and the CRPF on Thursday.

"We will soon neutralise Abrar. He was carried to Sumbal area of Bandipora Adistrict in the car by Javaid".

Two CRPF troopers, a sub-inspector and a constable were killed and 2 other troopers injured in the terror attack on Thursday in Lawaypora outskirts area of Srinagar.

--IANS

sq/in