2 aspiring pilots indulge in unfair means, barred from appearing in future exams

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): An aspiring pilot was barred for the lifetime while another for two years from appearing in the pilots' license examination after they were found indulging in unfair means during the examination conducted in July, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday.Mehboob Samdani Mohd Mamtaz Khan was barred from appearing in the examination for the lifetime for using unfair means during Air Regulation paper under CPLCG category for the issue of commercial pilot license. He was appearing at Thakur Polytechnic examination centre in Mumbai on July 26."During the examination, you (Mehboob) used unfair means and were in possession of two smartphones (including an iPhone), one smartwatch and one connecting device. Whereas these electronic gadgets are not allowed to be carried during the conduct of examination," DGCA said in its order issued on Tuesday.Chadharajupalli Siva Naheswara Rao has been barred from appearing in the examination after he was found in possession of a mobile phone during the examination. He was appearing at CMR Engineer College Examination Centre in Hyderabad on July 24.The regulator said that the two pilot aspirants failed to submit any valid reason to justify their acts."Such conduct of an individual aspiring to become a commercial pilot is considered highly detrimental to the safety of aircraft operation and also to the safety of life," the DGCA order added. (ANI)