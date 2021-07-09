2 auto lifters held in Delhi, 10 stolen vehicles recovered

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 9th, 2021, 13:30:06hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Two persons were arrested and 10 stolen vehicles recovered from them, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The arrests were made by the inter-border gangs investigation squad (IGIS) of the Crime Branch on Thursday.
Acting on specific information by ASI Govind Singh, a team of IGIS led by Inspector Yashpal Singh arrested the duo of Deepak Chadha and Sharad from the Dabri area of the national capital.
According to police, Chadha, 29, a notorious criminal has over 20 cases of motor vehicle theft registered against him.
Information regarding their arrest has been given to local police.
Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

