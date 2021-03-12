2 B'deshi nationals repatriated after years of medical treatment in India

The Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, who coordinated the repatriation of the two Bangladeshi nationals through the Agartala-Akhaura check-post, said that 22 more Bangladeshi nationals are now under treatment at a psychiatric hospital in Tripura.

Agartala, March 12 (IANS) Two Bangladeshi nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the international border into India in a mentally challenged state, were handed over to their families on Friday after years of medical treatment in India.

"Of the 22 mentally challenged Bangladeshi nationals, 12 have been cured. After completing the stipulated formalities, they would also be repatriated to their families in Bangladesh," Hosen told the media.

On Friday, Amir Majumder and Mohammad Jainal Abedin came to the Agartala-Akhaura check-post to take back their brother Samir Majumder and sister Salintara Begum, respectively.

Amir Majumder told the media that his mentally challenged brother Samir went missing eight years ago from their village Jhumarkhanda in Faridpur district. Recently, he learnt from a senior railway official that his brother is in Tripura.

Mohammad Jainal Abedin also said that his sister Salintara Begum had gone missing 13 years ago from Gurigram village in Brahmanbaria district. Recently, they came to know that she is in Tripura.

Hosen said that the authorities obtained information about the family members of the two Bangladeshi nationals after they were cured following treatment.

The two were apprehended by the security forces when they had inadvertently crossed the international border.

--IANS

sc/arm