2 brothers running jewellery shop shot at in Jharkhand

According to the police, the siblings - Rohit and Rahul - were shot by bike-borne assailants when they were inside their shop.

"The criminals came in a bid to loot the jewellery and cash at gun point and when the duo resisted, the armed men opened fire on them and fled, leaving both the brothers critically injured", a police officer said.

The victims were admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for treatment and their condition is said to be critical, the police added.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.