2 BSF troopers killed, officer shot at in Tripura fratricide

Agartala, Sep 23 (IANS) Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were killed and a Sub-Inspector shot at in a fratricidal incident along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura on Thursday, police said.

A police official said that Havildar Sahid Singh and Constable Pratap Singh of 20th battalion engaged in a squabble on personal matters at a BSF outpost at Khagrachari in Gomati district before the constable shot his senior dead.