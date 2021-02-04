2 children, 2 women drown after falling into pond in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Four people, including two children, died of drowning in a pond in Chittoor district, the Andhra Pradesh Police said on Thursday.



The mishap took place in the Champanagallu village of the Kuppam mandal around 12 noon.

"Rukmini Bai (36), her daughters Harati (8) and Keerti (6) and her cousin Rajeswari (26) went to the pond this noon. While the Bai and Rajeshwari were washing clothes, the children playing nearby. Keerti accidentally fell into the pond and drowned. In an attempt to rescue her, the others also fell and drowned," Kuppam Police Station Sub-inspector Narendra said.

The police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Kuppam government General Hospital for a post mortem.

The police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and are investigating the matter. (ANI)

