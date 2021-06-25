2 Chinese nationals arrested in Pak's Karachi for illegal stay

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Two Chinese nationals were arrested from Pakistan's Jacob Lines area in Karachi for staying in the country despite the expiry of their 30-day business visas, officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Friday.



The News International reported that the Chinese nationals were living in Pakistan since 2019 and 2017 respectively, as per the officials. Even after the expiry of their visas, they illegally stayed in the country and continued doing business with the locals.

The men were identified as Jin Bang Bin and Zhao Yongdong. Both men arrived in Pakistan on forged documents. Jin landed in Lahore in 2017, while Zhao came to Karachi in 2019.

The accused were doing business in Karachi's Ayesha Manzil, Liaquatabad, Lines Area, and Ranchhor Line, The News International reported citing the FIA officials.

They further said that the arrests were made after a source had tipped them off. Cases have been launched against them, while a probe is underway.

Pakistan and China are close strategic allies, with the latter providing economic, military, and technical assistance to Islamabad. (ANI)

