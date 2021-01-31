2 civilians killed, 14 injured in 'Taliban mortar attack' in Afghanistan's Faryab

Faryab [Afghanistan], January 31 (ANI): At least two civilians were killed and 14 others were injured in a "motar attack by Taliban" in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province on Sunday, TOLO News reported.



The incident took place around 11 am (local time) in Almar district of the province.

"At least two civilians were killed and 14 others were injured in a 'Taliban mortar attack' in northern Faryab province," TOLO News quoted Naqibullah Fayeq, provincial governor as saying.

"The mortars were fired by the Taliban," he said.

However, the Taliban has not yet commented on the attack.

Over 8,500 civilians in Afghanistan were killed and wounded due to war and violence in 2020, TOLO News reported citing the annual report of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC).

Up to 3,000 Afghan civilians were killed and over 5,000 were wounded in the war in 2020, according to the AIHRC report.

The report states that civilian casualties in Afghanistan dropped 21 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

In the report, unknown armed groups were the second highest cause of casualties after the Taliban. (ANI)

