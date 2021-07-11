2 Confederate generals' statues removed in US city

Online videos showed a crowd on Saturday gathered to watch machinery lifting the statue of Robert E. Lee from Market Street Park and then the statue of Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson from Court Square Park, reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, July 11 (IANS) Two Confederate generals' statues were removed public parks in Charlottesville, almost four years after a deadly far-right rally was held in the US city.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker spoke at Saturday's gathering, calling the removal "one small step forward" in an effort to dismantle white supremacy.

Both statues will be placed in storage, said a CNN report.

Confederate statues have become a contentious issue across the US in recent years, as left-leaning groups say they are the remnants of a horrid past of slavery while white nationalists rally to protect the statues.

In August 2017, the far-right rally held in Charlottesville attracted national attention when white supremacists, fascists and neo-Nazis violently clashed with counter-protesters, leaving one woman dead and multiple people injured.

