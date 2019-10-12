2 Cong leaders join BJP 9 days ahead of Haryana assembly polls

Chandigarh [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Just 9 days ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, two Congress leaders from party's Haryana unit joined the BJP on Saturday.



Congress treasurer Tarun Bhandari and senior party leader Santosh Sharma joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Congratulations to Congress treasurer Tarun Bhandari ji and chairman of Haryana Gau Seva Commission Santosh Sharma on joining BJP. You took the decision looking at development work done by our government in the last 5 years in the state," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Khattar said that BJP welcome people who want to contribute for the development of the state and willing to join the ruling party.

Being a former president of Panchkula Municipal Council, Bhandari has a stronghold in the city.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

