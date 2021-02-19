2 cops injured in Srinagar hit and run militant attack

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Two local policemen were injured on Friday in a militant hit and run attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Police said militants fired at a police party in the Baghat Chowk area of Srinagar city.

"Two policemen have been injured in this attack. The injured policemen have been shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," police said.