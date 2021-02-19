2 cops killed in LeT attack in Srinagar, terrorists identified (2nd Ld)

Police said militants fired at a police party in the Baghat Chowk area. The attack took place a day after the 24-member diplomatic delegation concluded its two-day visit to the Union Territory.

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Two policemen were injured on Friday in a hit and run attack in Srinagar city and succumbed to their injuries, officials said. Police blamed the Lashkar-e-Taiba for the attack, and said that the two terrorists behind it have been identified.

The injured policemen were shifted to hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. The area was been cordoned off for searches.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said two LeT terrorists carried out the attack on two policemen in Barzalla area.

"Both of them have been identified. They belong to LeT outfit. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, the lives of the two policemen could not be saved.

"We will take a review of the security situation and plug any loopholes found in the security system.

"The incident will help us work with more dedication. Both the policemen were unarmed when they were attacked by the terrorists," he said.

A video showing one terrorist firing at the policemen with an AK-47 rifle was caught by the CCTV surveillance camera in the area.

The attack has taken place close to the highway that is highly protected because it leads to Srinagar International Airport and is often used by VIPs and tourists those who arrive here.

"We have identified the terrorists and they will soon pay for their crime," police sources said.

In two separate gunfights earlier, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district, while in central Kashmir's Budgam district, a policeman was killed and a second injured, officials said.

--IANS

sq/vd