2 cops killed in Srinagar terror attack (Ld)

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Two policemen injured on Friday in a militant hit and run attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city have succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

Police said militants fired at a police party in the Baghat Chowk area.

The injured policemen were shifted to hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. The area has been cordoned off for searches.