2 cops, soldier, foreign militant injured in J&K's Poonch operation

Police sources said, "Two policemen, an army soldier and a Pakistani militant sustained injuries in fresh firing at Bhata Dhurian encounter site in Nar Khas area of Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

Jammu, Oct 24 (IANS) Two policemen, one soldier and a foreign militant were injured on Sunday in fresh firing at the operation site in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

"Pakistani LeT militant, Zia Mustafa was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a hideout during the ongoing operation.

"When the search team approached the hideout, militants again opened fire on the joint team of police and army in which two policemen and an army soldier sustained injuries.

"Let militant, Zia Mustafa also sustained injuries, but he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy firing.

"It is possible the militant might have got killed", sources said.

Nine soldiers, including two JCOs and six terrorists have so far been killed in this operation which started about two weeks back.

