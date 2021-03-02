2 cops suspended in AP for failing to control illegal vulgar dance event

On February 14, one Chebolu Rama Krishna from Pennadapalem village in Palakoderu mandal was celebrating his 50th marriage anniversary by organising a vulgar and obscene dance programme, popularly known as 'recording dance' in this part of the state.

Palakoderu (Andhra Pradesh), March 2 (IANS) A police inspector and a sub inspector have been suspended in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district for failing to restrict an obscene programme recently.

These illegal song-and-dance programmes are notorious for their vulgarity where female performers are known to strip in front of audience, which are conducted in stealth during night time.

They blare out songs filled with distasteful lyrics.

According to a source, the local police officials allegedly failed to act on the organisers in time to prevent the 'recording dance' despite receiving a tip-off, resulting in the police department getting a bad name.

Incidentally, some viewers of the programme captured it on cellphones and made it go viral on social media.

Following this incident, senior officials suspended the local inspector Nageshwar Naik and sub inspector VVS Murthy for violation of APCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The police department is yet to fill in the vacancies caused by these suspensions.

However, a police official confirmed that all the people responsible for the programme have been arrested later.

"We have arrested the people responsible for conducting the 'recording dance' and this action created fear in the minds of the people indulging in these kinds of activities," a local police official told IANS.

--IANS

sth/ash